BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.06

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 143203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

