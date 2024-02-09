Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $164.78

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.78 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.32). Bango shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33), with a volume of 77,534 shares.

Bango Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £79.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,716.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Bango alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ray Anderson bought 30,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £31,586.88 ($39,597.44). 33.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.