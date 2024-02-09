Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Down 0%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Banxa Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.