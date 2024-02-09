Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Down 0%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

