Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,610. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

