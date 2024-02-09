Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,076. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

