Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 7,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BODY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Beachbody Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -16.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Beachbody by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 205,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beachbody by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares during the last quarter. Raine Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beachbody by 730.5% in the second quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 216,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Further Reading

