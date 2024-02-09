Belrium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001441 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001259 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Buying and Selling Belrium

