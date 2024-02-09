Benchmark Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $130.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,939. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 110,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

