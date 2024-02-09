Benchmark Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $38.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. 620,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,140. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $13,687,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

