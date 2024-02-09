Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Life Science REIT (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 79 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

Life Science REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Life Science REIT stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 51.80 ($0.65). 1,191,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,546. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.07. Life Science REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.40 ($0.97).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.