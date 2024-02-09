Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.29

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.29 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.47). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 85,330 shares.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.98 million, a PE ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.