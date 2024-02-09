Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $780.00 and last traded at $780.00. 98 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

About Biglari

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $826.03.

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.