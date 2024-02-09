Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $780.00 and last traded at $780.00. 98 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.95.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
