BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as low as C$8.41. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 9,440 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$102.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5201958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

