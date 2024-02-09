BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.35. 2,137,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.