BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 5,402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $365.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

