Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $930.82 billion and $36.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $47,434.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00527676 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00165991 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018677 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,623,493 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.