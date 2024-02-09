Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.95 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $930.82 billion and $36.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $47,434.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00527676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00165991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,623,493 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

