Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.