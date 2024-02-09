BITICA COIN (BDCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $152.05

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $152.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.21 or 0.99984230 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00191711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000853 USD and is down -14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $126.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

