BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

