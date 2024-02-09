BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.71

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $10.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 82,237 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.72%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
