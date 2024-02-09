BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.71

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $10.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 82,237 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

