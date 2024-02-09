BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Trading Up 0.2%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.19 and last traded at C$20.15. Approximately 5,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.10.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.