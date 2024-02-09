BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $48.57 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $324.79 or 0.00685035 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $48.57 billion and $1.03 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,591 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,545,757.5586458. The last known price of BNB is 321.11858109 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2056 active market(s) with $1,079,949,918.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

