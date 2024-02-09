BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,114,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 201,928 shares.The stock last traded at $49.67 and had previously closed at $49.67.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.