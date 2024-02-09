Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 4.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 137,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 95,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

