Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CDW worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.23. 884,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,100. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

