Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $133.62 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 5.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.91% of Watsco worth $133,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 1.5 %

Watsco stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.41. The stock had a trading volume of 471,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.69.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

