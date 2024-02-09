Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $24,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

WAT stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.90. 409,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.12. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $341.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

