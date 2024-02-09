Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $33.70 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

