Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.50. 1,037,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,607. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.