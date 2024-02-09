Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.