Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.56. 2,628,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $504.07. The company has a market cap of $389.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

