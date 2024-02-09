Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 366 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Cogent Communications worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $77.38. 286,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $694,506.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

