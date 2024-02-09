Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.45% of FirstService worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $166.32. 50,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $171.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

