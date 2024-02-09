Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. 7,833,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $317.89 billion, a PE ratio of 900.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $128.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

