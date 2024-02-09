Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $56,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

