Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares trading hands.
Bovie Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bovie Medical
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.