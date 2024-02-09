Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 899,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
