Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 899,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 68.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Get Our Latest Report on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.