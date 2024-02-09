Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 5.9%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 112,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 31,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a PE ratio of 425.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

