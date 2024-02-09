BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 6.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. 255,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 504,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

BRC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at $466,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 257,500 shares of company stock worth $962,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

