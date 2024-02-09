Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $70,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.98. The stock had a trading volume of 622,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.