Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.90. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.83.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.01.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

