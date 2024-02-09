BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 0.3%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.55. 13,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 15,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.