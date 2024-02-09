Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bunge Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $88.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

