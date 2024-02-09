Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 398,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 496,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Canada Nickel Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22.

Insider Activity at Canada Nickel

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

