Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $19.11 billion and approximately $502.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.54 or 0.05293086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,613,928,912 coins and its circulating supply is 35,442,022,995 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

