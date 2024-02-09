Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Andra AP fonden’s 3rd Largest Position

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $104.95. 2,505,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

