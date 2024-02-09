Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.68. The stock had a trading volume of 446,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,647. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

