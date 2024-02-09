Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 283570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Carrefour Stock Performance
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
