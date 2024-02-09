Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.