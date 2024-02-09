Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.74%.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of CSIOY opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $101.80.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
