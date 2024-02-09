Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $458.75 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CSIOY opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $101.80.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

